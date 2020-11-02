KUNG Fu exponents in Pembrokeshire are pulling off 100,000 punches to raise funds for a county community venue.

One of Britain's top masters in the martial art, 12-times British Open Kung Fu champion Jason Crabtree, will lead his students from the Lau Gar school in the moves to help the Queens Hall in Narberth.

Jason, who is one of only eight 7th-degree black sashes in the UK, has been a long-time supporter of the hall, from where he has taught for over 25 years.

He felt compelled to help raise funds for the venue in response to the ongoing restrictions on live events and music in Wales.

He said: “I have been using The Queens Hall since 1991 - first and foremost as a customer, as I love live music.

"Then from 1994, I started to teach Kung Fu there and still do to this day. It’s always been my favourite venue to teach from - it oozes atmosphere from every floor board!”

He added: "In March, the hall had to close due to the pandemic and has been unable to put on live events ever since. I feel very passionate about the hall and in my opinion, it’s the beating heart of the community in Pembrokeshire.

"|I would like to raise £5000 to help with the costs of keeping the hall going, especially as they still don’t know when they will be allowed to re-open again properly.”

Queens Hall manager Lara Herde said: “Unfortunately, the Queens Hall is still in a very precarious situation following six months of cancelled gigs.

"Our income has dropped significantly, so we are very grateful to Jason and his students for the fantastic effort they are putting in to raise money to help keep us going.”

The challenge by Jason and the students will start on Monday November 16, with participants racking up 100,000 punches over one week during their online classes or during indoor classes at the hall when permitted, aiming for an average of 1500 punches each for seven days.

For more information and to sponsor their efforts, go to gofundme.com/f/100kpunchesforthequeenshallnarberth.

To follow/share their story, go to the Lau Gar Kung Fu Facebook page www.facebook.com/Kungfuwales/