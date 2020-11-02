FISHGUARD YFC has handed out £3,500 in funds to seven different charities and community groups at a presentation evening with a difference.
Members of Fishguard YFC raised the money during their 7/70 challenge earlier this year in a week that would normally have seen members preparing for the annual county rally.
Instead, as the group celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, members decided to take on challenges involving members walking, cycling, reading a book a day, singing and completing over 70,000 jigsaw pieces. Club chairman, Nathan Rogers, even milked his cows every day wearing just a milking apron.
Last Thursday evening swathe money raised during these challenges handed out at a virtual presentation evening.
Seven representatives of local charities and community groups were invited to a virtual presentation evening to receive donations from funds raised during the 7/70 challenge week.
Presentations of £500 each were made to Marlene Griffiths of the DPJ foundation, Wyn Thomas of Tir Dewi, Steve Maycock of Withybush ICU, Theri Bailey of The Pembrokeshire food bank, Ros Raymond of The Paul Sartori, Morfudd Willetts of Abergwaun Gateway Club and finally Iona Williams of Neuadd Jordanston Hall.
This was followed by moving talks by each representative, who explained how the funds would be used.
A vote of thanks was given by Nathan Rogers club chairman, Catrin Morris club vice-chairman and past club member Samuel Kurtz, the newly elected Pembrokeshire YFC county vice-chairman.
Members are now looking forward to several activities that are planned to continue the 70th anniversary celebrations and their support of those seven charities.