One death and 76 coronavirus cases have been reported across the Hywel Dda region today, Monday, November 2.

Pembrokeshire had 17 new cases, Ceredigion 10 and Carmarthenshire 49.

In total, 2,872 cases have been identified across the Hywel Dda University Health Board to date - 2,026 in Carmarthenshire, 249 in Ceredigion and 597 in Pembrokeshire.

Over the last seven days Ceredigion has seen 22 cases, Pembrokeshire 67 and Carmarthenshire 301.

Across Wales, 1,646 cases were reported to Public Health Wales from 13,842 tests. To date, 53,337 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Three deaths due to the coronavirus were reported yesterday, with one reported in Hywel Dda. 74 deaths have been reported across the three counties to date.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales supports the new measures from Welsh Government which will come in at the end of the current fire-break period on November 9, 2020, in particular the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that they are doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus.

"As we enter the second and final week of the fire-break, we urge the public to stick to the current rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

"Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

"Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

"Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

"Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

"Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis.

"More information about the new rules is available at the Welsh Government website.

"Due to a data transfer issue between NWIS and Public Health Wales over the weekend, today's figures on our dashboard includes a backlog of data from the previous 24 hours.

"During the fire-break it is still important to look after your health, and you can you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues.

"Attending a booked NHS flu vaccination appointment and any of Public Health Wales' screening clinics is a legitimate reason to travel during the fire-break.

"NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it's important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service.

"You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

"It's especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

"If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

"Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

"Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

"For those travelling from overseas, as of 4am on Sunday, November 1, Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Welsh Government's list of countries from where you may travel to Wales without the need to self isolate. Therefore, travellers returning from those countries will need to self-isolate on their return.