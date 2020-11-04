A drink-driver, who tried to sober up by drinking water and taking a nap, was found to be nearly three times the limit.

Jordan Davies, formerly of Spittal, now Shipman’s Lane, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police were told there was a ‘heavily intoxicated’ man trying to get his keys from a Haverfordwest property at 6.20pm on October 6.

Davies, 27, told officers he was going to walk to his cousin’s house and would stay there.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Two hours later the defendant went back to the address where his keys were, and drove off.”

Police officers found Davies’ Ford Transit van parked outside his home with the engine still warm.

Davies stated he slept and drank a few glasses of water before driving home, which he had hoped would taken him under the drink-drive limit. He only had a vague recollection of speaking to officers due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

He was found to have 103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He should have just stayed there for a lot longer and not gone back and driven home.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “An aggravating feature is the significant reading. There’s no getting away from that.

“He did take some steps to sober up before driving. He appreciates how foolish he has been. He immediately told the officers he had been driving the vehicle.”

Mr Lloyd added that Davies had ‘struggled with demons’ over the last few years, and became emotional after going out drinking on the evening in question.

“It was his sister’s birthday. He began to drink, became emotional and drank more and more.”

Mr Lloyd added: “This is a blip. He has done everything he can to address these issues.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Davies was banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.