A holiday-maker who told police he was a bare-knuckle fighter allowed himself to be handcuffed once he noticed the red dot of a taser on his chest.

Cory Daniel Keen, of Griffiths Court, Forgeside, Blaenavon, Torfaen, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.

Keen, 24, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, defending, said Keen and his partner were spending a holiday in a caravan in the Narberth area on July 31.

“He had been in a local pub and it looks like he had too much to drink. He got into an argument with some people and the police were called.”

Keen would not cooperate when officers arrived and he was told he was going to be arrested.

“He said he was a bare-knuckle fighter and took up a fighting pose. He said he was not going to come quietly.”

It took officers ten minutes to calm Keen down, and he only submitted to being handcuffed when police got a taser out.

“When he saw the red dot on his chest he thought discretion was the better part of valour and allowed himself to be handcuffed by the police.”

Richard Garner, defending, said Keen was not a ‘big drinker’ and accepted being drunk on the day in question.

He added that Keen and his girlfriend had been approached by a group of young men on the way back to their caravan, who tried to persuade them to go to a party where there would be cocaine.

Mr Garner said Keen and his girlfriend were vehemently against drugs and feared for their safety.

An argument then developed between the couple.

Mr Garner said: “The police arrived and he wanted to go back to the caravan, but the police would not let him go. It was not a protracted incident.”

He added that Keen was a young man who had turned his life around, and had suffered a recent bereavement which could account for why he became ‘easily upset’ during the incident.

“He does not drink much, and is very anti-drugs and just wanted to go home on the evening in question.”

Magistrates ordered Keen to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge.