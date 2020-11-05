A drunk woman assaulted her friend in a bid to stop her making a mistake, a court has heard.

Dion Morgan, formerly of Milford Haven, now of Llys Dewi, St Davids, pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Morgan, 22, was good friends with the complainant before the incident, and the pair were drinking together in Milford Haven on May 19.

The women drank bottles of wine and tequila shots and became drunk very quickly.

An argument developed when the victim sent messages to her ex-partner.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They evening went from good to bad very quickly. Due to the amount of alcohol consumed it is not entirely clear what happened, but the complainant recalls the defendant kicked her in the face, bit her thumb, punched her and put her in a headlock at one stage.”

He added that the woman was left with a number of injuries and attended A&E.

“It appears to have been a sustained attack.”

David Elvy, defending, said Morgan’s version of events was a ‘little different’, and she had tried to take her friend’s phone because she did not want her to contact her ex-partner.

He added that the woman had pulled each other’s hair.

“She did not want her to make the same mistakes again and again.”

“She fully accepts that she was responsible for these injuries. She does not believe she kicked the complainant and thinks the injury to the thumb was by pinching rather than a bite.

“They were good friends and had been through a few difficulties together. Things started to fall apart when they were both drinking to excess.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to November 18 for a probation report to be completed.

Morgan was released on unconditional bail.