A Hubberston woman has denied driving while over the drink-drive limit.
Sally Allen, of Wentworth Close, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
Allen, 38, is alleged to have driven a Nissan Qashqai on Dale Road, Milford Haven, on October 1, with 68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a case management hearing at Swansea Magistrates' Court on December 2.
Allen was released on unconditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.