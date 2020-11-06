A drink driver has been banned from the road and ordered to pay £1,056.
Ryan Carlmain, of Willow End, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving while over the legal alcohol limit following a trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 28.
Carlmain, 27, had denied committing the offence while driving a Ford Transit on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, on February 1.
He was found to have 44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
Carlmain had previously pleaded guilty to driving the vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third-party insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Carlmain from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £1,056 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
