CHILDREN in Neyland did not miss out on their treats on Saturday, October 31, thanks to a super delivery of sweets.
Four people dressed up as characters from film and tv, including Pikachu and Spiderman, to hand out the sweets to the kids as they passed through the park.
Social distancing rules applied as no kids were allowed into the playground while those who dressed up stood behind the railings.
The sweets were donated by Layla Brace from Break the Stigma who was unable to hand them out due to lockdown rules.
Toyah Beavis collected the sweets from her, and she teamed up with Hayley Thomas from Camp Rhapsody mascots to get them delivered.
Toyah said: “We thought the park could be the best idea as people could just pass through. We just wanted the children to have something to do. Once we were set up on Saturday we had lots of members of the community come down with sweet donations for us too.”