POLICE have recently received several reports of youths throwing eggs and stones in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.

Some of these incidents have resulted in damage to people's homes and cars.

As a result, Pembroke Dock Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has been actively patrolling areas of concern.

One of these locations was Kavanagh Court in Pembroke Dock, where multiple reports of this kind of behaviour have been received over recent weeks.

Cases of criminal damage have been investigated fully, however at this time no offenders have been identified.

The NPT is also engaging with local retailers and asking for their support in helping tackle anti-social behaviour of this kind.

Added Sgt Lewis Simpson: "I would urge parents to be vigilant and ensure eggs aren’t being taken from the home, likewise for shops to be vigilant and not sell eggs in large quantities to youths if they suspect they may be used to cause anti-social behaviour.

He added: "Criminal damage is not a victimless crime, and with more people at home due to the Welsh fire-break lockdown incidents like this can be very distressing for residents - in particular those who are elderly or vulnerable.

"We would remind parents that they are responsible for ensuring their children adhere to lockdown rules, and ask them to explain the impact behaviour like this can have on people."

If anyone has information about any such incidents, including CCTV or video footage, please contact Pembroke Dock Police by visiting bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, calling 101, or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.