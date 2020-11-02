PEMBROKESHIRE Action To Combat Hardship (PATCH) has begun accepting toys as part of its annual Christmas toy appeal.

The appeal is now in its thirteenth year and the charity is asking for donations of new toys and gifts for children of all ages – from babies to teenagers.

Ideas include clothes, books, art materials, family games, cuddly toys, wrapping paper, sticky tape, in-date Christmas sweets or chocolates. They also need strong bin bags and boxes that can be sealed. The charity will soon need volunteer drivers on Saturdays from 10am to deliver toy parcels.

PATCH manager Tracy Olin said: “Lots of Pembrokeshire families cannot afford to celebrate and some will only have what PATCH gives them for Christmas Day. The need for our support increases in the holidays, as children tend to eat more when at home. Need has also increased because so many have lost work or are on reduced incomes.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, staff and volunteers are currently only working from the charity's main base in Milford Haven.

Bases in Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Begelly and Tenby have closed temporarily – but work continues at 81 Charles Street from 10am to 2pm every weekday, with food parcels, clothing, toiletries and household items being distributed via a referral and delivery system.

Those who do not want to buy toys could opt to give a regular donation by direct debit or a one-off sum to help the Toy Appeal.

Tracy added: “Christmas is when we tend to overindulge and a lot of us will buy too many tubs of chocolates at about £5 a tub. Donating that equivalent cost online takes just a few minutes and yet could mean so much.”

If you would like to support the appeal but are unsure what to get, there are ideas on PATCH's Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2KMGC8MNG42G9

You can also give cash donations via a link on PATCH's Facebook page or shop online with other retailers and arrange for them to be delivered to PATCH's address.

For more information, visit www.patchcharity.org.uk or call 01646 699275.