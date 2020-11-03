POLICE are appealing for information after an alleged early-hours assault in Pembroke Dock on Sunday morning.
Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has received a report of an alleged assault of a male in the area near to B&M Bargains, Pembroke Dock, at approximately 1.30am on Sunday morning, November 1.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police by visiting bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, calling 101, or getting in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”