AS England heads into a second national lockdown, and Wales continues on our ‘fire-break’ up until November 9, there has never been a more crucial time to know what is happening in your area.
This next stage of the coronavirus pandemic will have a severe impact on people's daily lives and mental health, throwing up new challenges for families, businesses, schools, the NHS and our community.
And in an era of misinformation and fake news on social media sites, staying informed with reliable journalism is key to staying safe. We want to make sure you continue to stay in the know with your trusted local news website.
This is why we have launched our digital subscriptions where you can get unlimited access to our online journalism 24 hours a day starting from just £2 a month for the first two months. Just visit our website westerntelegraph/subscribe to sign up.
Research compiled by Newsworks shows public trust in local news has soared throughout the pandemic, with two thirds of people valuing journalism more now than before the crisis began.
Our title has been reporting on Pembrokeshire since 1854 through world wars, natural disasters and local tragedies. And our trusted journalists will continue to tell the stories that matter over the upcoming weeks from reporting the latest coronavirus infection rates and figures as well as covering breaking news, courts and crime, councils, sport and non-Covid stories.
Fiona Philips, editor of the Western Telegraph, said: "Readers are relying on trusted news brands more than ever before as they seek to make sense of the latest developments in the pandemic and what it means for them and their loved ones.”
You can stay informed and stay safe by taking out a digital subscription westerntelegraph/subscribe and help us continue to provide you with all the latest trusted local news.
Stay informed. Stay safe.
Fiona Philips