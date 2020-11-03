A GUIDE to taking action to help protect the planet has been written by a ten-year-old Goodwick School pupil and an award-winning Environmental Laureate from Fishguard.

Your Planet Needs You! An Everyday Guide to Saving the Earth was launched by publishers Virago last weekend.

The book is billed as a practical and succinct A to Z guide to Planet Earth with advice for how everyone can take positive action and combat the issues facing our environment.

Ten-year-old Bethan Stewart-James is a pupil at Ysgol Wdig and a passionate eco- activist both at school and in the community.

Her poem about plastic and its effect on the environment features at the start of the book, as does a letter she wrote to Greta Thunberg, described by co-author Bernadette as a ‘cornerstone’ of the book.

She has also written an eco schools manifesto, outlining what can be done at school to change things.

“I feel accomplished seeing my work in print,” said Bethan. “The book has good environmentall information in it and it’s good if you want to make a change.”

Co-author Bernadette Vallely, from Fishguard, is an environmental writer, campaigner and broadcaster who has received many awards for her work. She was named a United Nations Global 500 Environmental Laureate in recognition for her outstanding support of global environmental action.

The third writer in this trio of three generations of women is Amy Charuy- Hughes Amy is a fashion graduate and eco- advocate a green champion in the fashion industry and zero waste initiatives.

The book explains almost 100 current environmental issues for every age of reader from 8 to 88. It offers hundreds of actions and ideas for practical activities, creative and interesting solutions and tackles difficult questions head on.

With practical and positive tips, it shows the reader how to be part of the solution and help make a better world, at whatever their age.

It looks at the most pressing environmental issues affecting us today and what actions you, as an individual, can take to combat them and is the essential beginner's guide to understanding the environment and the threats to its wellbeing.

The book covers topics from plastic waste to pesticides, food production and chemicals, global warming to species extinction and includes sections on air pollution, environmental law, fast fashion and ethical living, as well as resources such as recommended reading and lists of groups and organisations that you can get involved with

It is published in hardback by Virago and priced at £12.99.

For more on the book ,to attend the virtual launch on November 12, to read Bethan’s eco schools manifesto in Welsh and to buy a signed copy, along with 5 postcards of Stu McLellan’s artwork of the Shrill Carder Bee, visit https://yourplanetneedsyou.org.uk/.

