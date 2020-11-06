Blue Gem Wind are proposing a 96MW floating offshore wind farm, located approximately 45km from the Pembrokeshire coast.
The project aims to deliver enough electricity to supply approximately 90,000 homes, which will create new low carbon jobs and continue to provide supply chain opportunities in Wales and the South West.
Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment studies necessary for a project of this nature have now commenced and as part of this process, Blue Gem Wind would welcome your views.
At this early stage, your feedback will help with the planning and design of the proposed project.
Due to current covid-19 restrictions, we are hosting a virtual public exhibition that will provide information on the proposed project allowing you to provide feedback and record your views.
This virtual public exhibition will be live on their website www.bluegemwind.com from November 12th and will be open for comment until December 18th.
Your views can me made through the virtual public exhibition by email to: info@Bluegemwind.com and by post. For further information please visit the website and we look forward to hearing from you.
Email: info@Bluegemwind.com
Twitter: @wind_gem
LinkedIn: Blue Gem Wind
Address: Bridge Innovation Centre
Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park
Pembroke Dock
Wales
SA72 6UN
