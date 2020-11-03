AS Wales entered its second week of the fire-break period to slow the spread of Covid-19 Pembrokeshire’s council leader is urging residents to stick to the guidance.

Cllr David Simpson spoke of a “difficult seven months” at Monday’s cabinet meeting (November 2) and thanked everyone for all they had done so far.

“As an authority this pandemic has really stretched our resources,” said Cllr Simpson, adding that there had been a “robust response” from the authority in dealing with the many issues that arose.

He said that the people of Pembrokeshire can stop the spread of Covid-19 but added: “I do find it difficult to comprehend how this pandemic has impacted on our lives since March.”

He called for people to continue following Welsh Government guidance during the fire-break period and following November 9 where restrictions ease, warning the virus has “no boundaries, we are all vulnerable so please stay safe.”

The new coronavirus rules post-fire-break include two households being able to form a ‘bubble’, no travel restrictions within Wales for residents, groups can meet for organised activity inside and outside with limits on umbers and social distancing measures, and new arrangements to meet indoors in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Business will reopen and places of worship can resume services but the work from home where possible guidance remains, as does avoiding non-essential travel, wearing masks indoors and social distancing measures.

Cllr Simpson added that it could be a very difficult time for some people, particularly with the “long, dark nights,” urging people to look out for family and neighbours.

Pembrokeshire County Council is reviewing the reopening of services, with further updates expected later in the week.