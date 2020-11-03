BritBox have announced which content will arrive on the streaming service in November 2020.

In addition to the ongoing, weekly broadcast of BritBox Original Spitting Image, this November offers a rich selection of programming for subscribers.

November will showcase ten new films from Film4, a collection marking Remembrance Day, new captivating documentaries, more performing arts and a celebration of Coronation Street’s 60th Anniversary.

November 1

Film4

A further ten Film4 titles join the service including A Room With A View (1985), Alive & Kicking (1996), Brassed Off (1996), Close My Eyes (1991), Dancing at Lughnasa (1998), Monsoon Wedding (2001), Remembrance (1982), The Raggedy Rawney (1988), Velvet Goldmine (1998) and Vroom (1988).

November 5

Captain Tom’s War (2020)

A week after his 100th birthday celebrations, NHS fundraiser extraordinaire and national treasure Captain Tom Moore marks another upcoming milestone in this documentary; 75 years since VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

Joe Madison’s War (2010) - exclusive to BritBox

Set in Newcastle in 1939 Joe Maddison's War features shipyard worker Joe (Kevin Whately) who feels emasculated and past his prime; he is too old to serve in the war and is shocked when his wife leaves him for a younger naval officer. Needing a new challenge Joe and his friend Harry (Robson Green) reluctantly volunteer to join the Home Guard; a decision which leads to a journey of self discovery. Starring Kevin Whately, Robson Green and Derek Jacobi.

First Tuesday Series (1983-1993)

Hand-picked documentaries from ITV’s groundbreaking and acclaimed series which was broadcast on the first Tuesday of each month. Notable programmes include Windscale: The Nuclear Laundry (investigating high radiation levels near the largest nuclear plant in the world), Afghantsi (covering the Soviet army's withdrawal from Afghanistan), Four Hours in My Lai (investigating a massacre in a small village in Vietnam), Katie and Eilish (the story of conjoined twins before and after their separation) and many more.

November 10

World on Fire (2019)

A heart-stopping, multi-stranded drama telling the story of World War Two through the lives of ordinary people from all sides of this global conflict. Starring Helen Hunt and Lesley Manville.

November 19

Celebrating Coronation’s Street 60th Anniversary - exclusive to BritBox

A selection of dramas and episodes celebrating Britain’s favourite and longest-running soap including The Road to Coronation Street (a drama documenting the journey of Coronation Street from conception to its first transmission in December 1960), Against The Odds: The Pat Phoenix Story (a drama following Pat Phoenix’s ill-fated affair with fellow actor Tony Booth in the 1950s) and Coronation Street: 60 Years in 60 Episodes (60 handpicked episodes which showcase the very best Corrie moments).

November 20

War of the Worlds (2019) - exclusive to BritBox

Three-part adaptation of HG Wells's classic tale of a martian invasion of Earth, starring Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle, Rupert Graves and Harry Melling.

November 26

Rising Damp (1974)

All four series of the hugely popular 70s sitcom in which lecherous but lovable landlord, Rupert Rigsby (Leonard Rossiter), comes together with an eclectic group of lodgers. Starring Leonard Rossiter, Don Warrington, Frances de la Tour and Richard Beckinsale.

Channel 5 Documentaries

An additional selection of documentaries from Channel 5 will be joining the service including Anne: The Daughter Who Should Be Queen, By Royal Appointment: Shops Serving The Queen, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, Inside Cadbury: The Real Chocolate Factory, The Clues That Caught The Killer: Fred & Rose West, The Eastenders Murder: True Crime, Real Tragedy and Grenfell Tower: Minute by Minute.

Centre Stage Collection

Additional filmed productions will be added to BritBox’s celebration of British performing arts including ITV’s adaptation of Twelfth Night (1970) starring Alec Guiness, Ralph Richardson and Tommy Steele, the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Merchant of Venice (1974) starring Laurence Olivier, and Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia (2016); a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich, vibrant culture of Mexico.

November 28

The Sister (2020)

Written by Luther’s Neil Cross, The Sister is a chilling story of love and psychological horror, as a man desperately tries to escape his dark past. Starring Russell Tovey.