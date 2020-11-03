Premier Inn, Travelodge and Holiday Inn have issued update on bookings ahead of national lockdown restrictions coming into force across England.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What have Premier Inn said?

A Premier Inn spokesperson told us: "In accordance with new government guidance, which states that overnight stays for holidays are not allowed, our hotels in England will close to leisure guests from Thursday 5th November until Wednesday 2nd December.

"During this period however individuals will still be allowed to stay away from home for work purposes, education or other legally permitted reasons.

"Guests booked within the lockdown period need to check they meet the Government’s eligibility criteria here.

"At the onset of the crisis we enhanced our flexible booking options, meaning all our guests can amend their stay to another date at the same hotel on a like-for-like basis for 18 months from the day they were originally due to stay – the price may be adjusted depending on the cost of the new stay if applicable.

"Alternatively, we’re offering guests the option to cancel for free – even those who booked with a non-refundable rate. We’ve extended all existing bookings in this period to allow cancellations up until 1pm on the day of arrival.

"An email will be sent to all our guests with booking over this period letting them know how to do this so we advise people to keep an eye out for it.

"The new guidance unfortunately does mean we may be unable to keep all of our hotels open during lockdown, though we will try and ensure a good geographical spread across England remains open so all travellers who need to stay and are permitted to do so under government guidance, can.

"We’re still in the process of finalising which hotels will be open and will update guests in the next 24 hours, advising alternative options where necessary.

"There will also be restrictions to our food and beverage options, again we are working through what this looks like and will update guests as soon as we’re able to."

What have Travelodge said?

In an update to customers on Travelodge's dedicated coronavirus help page on Monday, November 2, the hotel firm said: "Further to the Government announcement imposing new national restrictions in England from Thursday 5th November we are working through the detailed information and will be in contact with all customers with affected bookings. Please do not cancel your booking.

"In line with the Welsh Government restrictions our hotels in Wales remain closed until Monday 9th November 2020."

Travelodge have also been contacted for a further comment.

What have Holiday Inn said?

In an update on IHG's website (the company who own Holiday Inn), the company provided the following update for guests for bookings made up to and including December 31, 2020.

"With continued changes of government travel advice, guests who have made non-refundable/pre-paid reservations may want to consider changes to trips already booked.

"All non-refundable/pre-paid bookings made up to and including 31 December 2020 can be cancelled without penalty (up to 24 hours before arrival) up until 31 December 2020*.

"After 31 December 2020, all non-refundable/pre-paid bookings will be subject to the terms and conditions of the rate booked.

"Other rates have flexibility built in to the terms and conditions, including cancellation options. Please consult the terms and conditions of your booking for more details.

"Please note, all bookings (made directly with IHG), including non-refundable/pre-paid rates, can be changed without charge – although changing the date on any reservations may result in different pricing. Please see the booking information on your booking confirmation for details on the time period for any changes to bookings.

"Hotels are subject to local law in the market in which they operate. Therefore, government legislation and regulations may supersede this policy in specific circumstances. (including the type and timing of the refund)

"If you cancel a rate which required a deposit or payment in advance, we will do everything we can to process your refund as quickly as possible. Refunds (which may be vouchers where allowed by local law) may take up to 90 days for hotels to process from the date of cancellation. Reservations may be changed without a fee but may result in different pricing.

"Exclusions may apply for time periods with special event restrictions or peak demand weeks and policies may vary by hotel depending on the status of the special event.

"Bookings via a third-party: For bookings made through an online booking platform (e.g. Booking.com, Expedia) or third-party travel professionals, please contact them directly – we have advised these companies of our cancellation policy and you should refer to their terms and conditions.

"Groups & Meetings Bookings: We will work with customers to manage any changes needed to Group & Meeting bookings on a case by case basis. Our hotels are actively supporting groups and meetings organisers to address the needs of each group, including moving event dates to another time, in line with the terms and conditions of that booking. Please contact the hotel the booking was made with to discuss further - If the hotel is unavailable, send an email to 1800meetings@ihg.com."