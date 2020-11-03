A local hospice charity has received a boost from a national housebuilder to help support young people after the loss of a loved one.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home was recently awarded a £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes West Wales as part of the housebuilder’s Building Futures Campaign.

This grant has enabled the charity to purchase books, materials and resources to help young people in Pembrokeshire during and after the loss of a close relative.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home’s under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement counselling service received the gift in May and have been able to purchase an array of items including books, craft materials and memory boxes.

This has enabled the charity to continue to support young people, albeit remotely due to COVID-19.

Many children have received these innovative hands-on resources which have enabled an alternative means of support at this time.

“We are delighted to have been able to purchase these resources for children we support in Pembrokeshire,” said Elvire Beijdorff, lead counsellor at Paul Sartori.

“The memory boxes alone have been very popular with younger children and have proved to be beneficial in the process of coping with the death of a loved one.

"Through this grant, we have also been able to purchase a variety of activity books for children enabling them to focus on their emotions in a fun way."

Judith Williams, grant coordinator at Paul Sartori added: “Thank you Persimmon Homes - we have once again been able to develop the under 18s anticipatory and bereavement counselling service in the county. We appreciate your support again this year."

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.