PEMBROKESHIRE people have come together once again to help those who may have been struggling during the fire-break lockdown.

The Country Living Group, based in Haverfordwest, has teamed up with Hasty Bite in Pembroke Dock to cook meals ready to be delivered across the county.

In the first week of the lockdown, they raised over £7000 and have delivered 650 meals to people in Pembrokeshire.

James Skudder said that he had been ‘inspired’ by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who has been campaigning for school children in England to be given free school meals during half terms.

He said that he and his brother Ben wanted to do something to help and they approached Carl from Hasty Bite who came up with a menu.

James described it as a 'rollercoaster' first week and said that they are getting busier and stronger as the days go by.

He said: “The support we have had has been great. We couldn't have got this off the ground without the generosity of the Pembrokeshire people. There is a real sense of community, people wanting to help, some businesses who can't open have donated too."

They initially had a target of delivering 500 meals and raising £2500 in the first week, but the donations quickly saw them smash those targets.

They have now set themselves a target of delivering 1000 meals and have said that it isn’t just for children. It could be for a family who may not be able to afford to put meals on the table or for someone with an illness.

James said: "It was a bit slow to start off with but when people could see the success stories, they began to come to us and it has been quite an eye-opener to see how many people have been in need of help. We want to help as many people as we can."

They started out with a team of seven but soon had over 20 volunteers helping with cooking and doing deliveries.

"Everyone has pulled together", James added.

A link to their just giving page can be found here.

The head chef at Coco’s restaurant in Milford has also been doing meals for the community of Milford Haven.