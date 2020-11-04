Crundale’s new mobile Post Office service will start today.

The Post Office is introducing a new temporary mobile post office to maintain service to the community.

The branch at Crundale, Haverfordwest, closed on Friday, October 30, due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

The company said the establishment of a mobile service presents the best temporary solution to restore Post Office services to the local community whilst they continue to seek a permanent solution.

This service is scheduled to start today, Wednesday, November 4, and it will be parked outside Crundale Community Centre, Crundale, Haverfordwest, SA62 4NF.

The Postmaster will provide this service on a Wednesday: 11.30am – 1pm; Thursday: 1.45 – 3.15pm.

There is a step into the mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Parking is available close to where the mobile van will be parked.

To accommodate the new mobile service there will be some changes to the current opening times at Clarbeston Road, Eglwyswrw and Mathry.

Wednesday service at Clarbeston Road will now be 1.45pm to 3.45pm and Thursday, 3.3pm to 5.30pm.

Eglwyswrw’s service will now finish 30 minutes earlier on a Wednesday and Thursday, finishing at 11pm.

Mathry’s Thursday service will now be 11.45am to 12.45pm.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph late last month, Corinne Henton, who ran the Crundale Post Office, thanked all her customers for their support.

“For me, it’s all about the customers,” she said.

“That’s what the job is about, the welfare of the community, making sure everyone is ok.

“In these strange times, when people haven’t seen anyone for a week, you want to be able to stop and speak to them, to check that everyone’s alright and make sure their needs are met.

“But you can’t do that when you’ve got a line of people waiting out the door and it’s wet out.

“Thank you to everyone for your support over the years.”