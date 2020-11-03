The UK's terror threat level has been raised from 'substantial' to 'severe' - Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.

The move follows an attack in Vienna on Monday, November 2, that left at least three dead.

What does the change in terror threat level mean for the UK?

The change means that an attack on UK soil is now deemed “highly likely”.

It comes after gunmen – believed by Austrian police to have an Islamist motive – killed three and left several wounded on Monday night as they went on a shooting spree armed with an assault rifle, carrying other handguns, and wearing a fake explosive belt.

It came on the eve of Austria entering a month-long coronavirus lockdown – a move that England will follow on Thursday.

What has the Home Secretary said?

Ms Patel tweeted: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.

“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

What are the threat levels - and what do they mean?

Threat levels are designed to give a broad indication of the likelihood of a terrorist attack.

LOW means an attack is highly unlikely

MODERATE means an attack is possible, but not likely

SUBSTANTIAL means an attack is likely

SEVERE means an attack is highly likely

CRITICAL means an attack is highly likely in the near future

How are threat levels decided?

The threat level for the UK from international terrorism is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC).

MI5 is responsible for setting the threat levels from Irish and other domestic terrorism both in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

According to MI5, in reaching a judgement on the appropriate threat level in any given circumstance several factors need to be taken into account.

These include: