POLICE officers in Neyland will look to share any information they have with town councillors in future.
Neyland Town Council welcomed two officers to its latest meeting on Monday, November 2, to discuss any concerns councillors had.
Cllr Peter Hay asked if police could let them know if anything had happened after recent incidents where people were allegedly trying to enter people’s houses in the early hours of the morning.
An officer said: “Two-way communication is key. We encourage everyone to do what they can to ensure they protect their homes.
“We did have reports of recent car thefts in Neyland but because of the poor CCTV there was no evidence to charge anyone.
“We did step up patrols in the area but nothing came from that. We can definitely spread the word, but we don’t want to scaremonger. Some people can be overly alarmed.”