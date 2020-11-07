A woman has denied drink-driving in St Ishmaels.
Alice Rose Read, of Exchange Gardens, Lambeth, London, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3.
It is alleged that Read, 28, drove a Vauxhall Crossland X with 55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, on the St Ishmaels to Johnston road, on October 14, the legal limit is 35mg.
Read was released on unconditional bail to attend a case management hearing at Swansea Magistrates Court on December 8.
