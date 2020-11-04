WITH the change in the weather and the darker evenings, husband-and-wife duo Arleen and Richie Westmacott have now called time on their fundraising Live on the Drive musical entertainment on a Thursday evening.

But the singers, from Tenby, who perform professionally as Ella Guru, have raised a fantastic £345 for the local NHS.

The couple originally started the Live on the Drive sessions back in April to keep up the spirits of their neighbours at The Glebe and to tie in with the clap for the NHS.

Arleen, 54, and 65-year-old Richie were videoed by their son Kristian, so the music could be enjoyed far and wide through Arleen’s Facebook page, as well as by neighbours in their own gardens.

Arleen said: “We wanted to do something positive because NHS staff do so much for us.

“We have really enjoyed it and we have been inundated with lovely messages.

“But now was the right time to bring it to an end, with the change in the weather, the onset of darker nights and more people back in work.”

The entertainment involved singing, a guitar, an African drum and sometimes a banjo, and support for the family’s music sessions came from as far away as Australia and America.

"Thanks for such a brilliant fundraising idea, Arleen, Richard and Kristian," said a spokesperson for the NHS.