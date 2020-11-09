A laundrette burglary failed to make a clean getaway when he was captured on CCTV.

Rory Barnes, of Neyland, pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from HMP Parc on Monday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said that the owner of a Milford Haven laundrette found his business had been broken into when he returned to the premises to check the boiler at 8.30pm on November 4, 2019.

Items had been taken, damaged and moved, and Barnes, 21, was identified from CCTV footage.

Barnes took various items including a tip jar containing £80 to £100, a box containing hair products, a kit bag, gloves, four bottles of prosecco and a crowbar.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said he was unsure why it had taken nearly a year for the matter to come to court, and Barnes had been recalled to prison in the meantime.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Since being in custody things have changed.”

Mr Lloyd said Barnes had managed to get clean of drugs while in custody, and had taken courses to improve himself.

He added that he would have stable accommodation and employment in place when released.

“He genuinely wants to make a go of things and get his life back on track.”

Magistrates sentenced Barnes to four weeks in prison, to run concurrently with his existing sentence.

He was ordered to pay £372 in compensation and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It’s not too late to turn your life around. Let’s hope that this is a chance for a new start and we will not see you in court again.”