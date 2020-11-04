COUNCILLORS in Neyland have complained to police about the lack of CCTV cameras in the area.
The matter was discussed in a meeting with police officers on Monday, November 2.
Councillors pointed out that Milford Haven had just received £10,000 in funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner.
They were told that the Crime Commissioner was reviewing the situation and that he would be looking at Neyland the next time funding is announced.
Cllr Mike Harry said: “Milford has got cameras, Neyland has got nothing and Milford have just been given £10,000.
Mayor Simon Hancock said: “It’s all about equity between communities. The town council has spent a lot of its own resources on cameras so something like this would be really welcome.”
An officer told them that they would be reviewing the criteria and analysing the data around Neyland.
They added that the money from the commissioner had to be awarded to one ward and that it will hopefully be an annual gift.