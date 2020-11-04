Pembrokeshire's leisure centres will be re-opening their doors on Monday, November 9, after the end of the fire-break lockdown
Facilities will be operating in much the same way as they were prior to the ‘fire-break’ period, with limited booking slots available.
Pembrokeshire Leisure will be applying any required amendments to procedures upon receipt of official guidance by Welsh Government following the First Minister’s announcement on Monday.
Sites will be offering sessions including the gym, group exercise classes, lane swimming and more.
Pembrokeshire Leisure’s bookings for activities per leisure centre will re-open today (Wednesday, November 4).
You can book your sessions online at pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk and by using the Pembs Leisure App.
Previous leisure memberships remain frozen and if you have taken out the BeActive direct debit membership the November payment has been reduced to £9.50 to cover the time closed.
The council’s leisure & cultural services business development manager, Julie Ashley-Jones, said: “We are delighted to welcome back customers to Pembrokeshire Leisure Centres on Monday, 9th November.
“Everything will be in place and normal business hours will resume prior to the fire-break lock down.
“Please take advantage of our offers and get yourself fit and healthy for the winter months ahead.
“You can join our BeActive membership so come and enjoy our facilities for just £19 per month with no minimum term.”
To join, see: pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/covid-19-info/coronavirus-membership-information/