POLICE are reminding people that they are maintaining their high-visibility patrols and road checks to reinforce the Welsh fire-break lockdown message.
These will continue until Sunday evening, ahead of the end of the restrictions on Monday, November 9.
Superintendent Craig Templeton said: “Throughout the fire-break, officers have been conducting high-visibility patrols across the four counties of Dyfed-Powys.
"These have included daily road checks in key areas, which allow officers to engage with motorists and ensure that Welsh Government regulations regarding essential travel are understood and being followed.
"We have been pleased that the majority of people are adhering to the rules and appreciate these checks are part of helping keep our communities safe.
"Where people have been found making unnecessary journeys, officers have explained the current limitations and encouraged people to return home.
"Enforcement – through the issue of fixed penalty notices or FPNs – remains only a method of last resort when drivers are determined to flout the rules.
"We would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to help keep Wales safe, and remind everyone that travel restrictions remain in place until November 9.”
A full explanation of Welsh Government regulations is available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus-firebreak-frequently-asked-questions
The fire-break is a Wales-wide health protection measure to contain and control the spread of coronavirus.
To report a police matter when it’s not an emergency, you can email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
