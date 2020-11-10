A drug-driver fled from a police car, a court has heard.

Lee Byrne, of Heol y Gors, Cwmgors, Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled limit and wilfully obstructing a police constable when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were conducting Covid-19 restriction checks when they stopped Byrne’s Mercedes Citan on the A477 at Kilgetty at 11.40am on May 17.

Officers noticed the smell of cannabis when they spoke to him, and a roadside drugs test was positive.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “There was no allegation of bad driving.”

Byrne, 31, who had been sitting in the rear of a police car, opened the door and ran away after being told he was being arrested.

He fled into some undergrowth, but emerged shortly afterwards and placed into a caged vehicle when arrested.

Ben Williams, defending, said: “He makes no excuse for his actions. It was a moment of stupidity to leave the police car. He returned shortly afterwards which is to his credit.”

Mr Williams added that the loss of his licence would affect Byrne’s work as a self-employed gas engineer.

Magistrates fined Byrne £200 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.