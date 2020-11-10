A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year.
Lyndsey Caroline Waugh, of Allt y Carne, Goodwick, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 3.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers spoke to Waugh, 34, after stopping her Vauxhall Zafira while conducting routine checks on the A4076 at Johnston at 1.30am on May 31.
“They suspected she may have taken drugs because her pupils were dilated.”
Waugh was found to have cocaine and a by-product of the drug in her blood.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said there was no allegation of bad driving and Waugh was fully compliant with the officers.
He added that she was now clean of drugs.
“Other than this blip, the last few months have been a period of success for her.
“Her partner is fully supportive of her. They are working together to get back on track.”
Magistrates banned Waugh from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
