A Pennar woman has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Rhiannon Claire Butler, of Stranraer Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a call about a suspected drink-driver on a B road between Gumfreston and Sageston at 7.30pm on October 16.

Officers drove up behind Butler’s VW Golf and noted she appeared to be driving slowly for the road conditions, as she was travelling between 30 and 40 mph in a 60mph limit.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police could smell intoxicants when they spoke to her.”

She was found to have 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “She was going slowly, she was going slowly. There was nothing actually wrong with her driving, she was stopped as a result of an anonymous call.”

He added that Butler, 35, was highly thought of by her employer, and would be able to remain in employment if she was able to get to work.

“She makes no excuses for what occurred. She had a considerable time on her own during the difficult times of Covid, she had too much to drink on this occasion and made the foolish decision to drive.

“It is something that she will regret for some time.”

Magistrates fined Butler £200 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.