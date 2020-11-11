A drunk woman made it difficult for officers to arrest her as fell to the floor after drinking lager and gin.

Bryonny Smith, Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of her duty when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called following an incident on October 8.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “When spoken to by police she was very, very drunk and could not even stand up.”

“The officer put a handcuff on her and told her she was under arrest. She was not listening and made it quite difficult for officers to arrest her and take her to the police car, due to her drunkenness.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Smith, 20, had been drinking lager and gin and had no recollection of the incident, but accepted what the officers stated about her behaviour.

“Prior to being approached by the police she was being propped up by two friends. They separated and she immediately fell onto the floor.

“She is remorseful for what occurred. She is not a regular drinker, circumstances led to her drinking on this day to a large extent.

“She will not get in that state again.”

Magistrates fined Smith £40 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.