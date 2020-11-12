Police were alerted to a drink-driver when a Vauxhall Viva took a wide turn, a court has heard.
Carl James, of Priory Ville, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol level limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, defending, said police officers were on routine patrol when they saw James pull out onto Great North Road, Milford Haven, on October 16.
The Vauxhall Viva took the turning wide and crossed the central white line before returning to James’ side of the road.
When stopped, James, 32, stated: “I’ve had a drink, I’m not going to lie. Let’s just get it over with.”
He added that he was sorry.
He was found to have 52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
James, who represented himself, said: “It was just a normal night out really. It was the first night out in quite a long time, I had been out with a friend and I was on my way home.
“I am sorry that I did it.”
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 14 months and fined him £166.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
