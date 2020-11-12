Late-night missed calls led to an emotional drink-driver taking to the road in her slippers.

Rebecca Harries, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a call about a suspected drink-driver in the early hours of October 18.

Officers stopped discovered Harries was driving in slippers when they stopped her Renault Megane on Trafalger Road, Haverfordwest, and she appeared under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She was so emotional that she burst into tears.”

Harries admitted she had drunk too much to drive, and was found to have 90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Harries was previously of clean character.

“She has never been in trouble before in her life.”

Mr Webb said Harries had gone to bed after drinking with friends, but woke to find missed calls on her phone.

The bench heard that Harries panicked, as her father had been unwell.

“She panicked and jumped in her car. Officers found her in the vicinity. She got out of the car and was emotional, she was worrying about her dad.

“It was a stupid error.”

Mr Webb added that Harries was highly thought of by her employer, and gave up her spare time to help an 88 year-old who lived alone.

The court heard that Harries, 32, was extremely remorseful for his actions and regretted the spur of the moment decision.

Magistrates banned Harries from driving for 23 months and ordered her to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.