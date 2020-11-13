A Haverfordwest man punched his partner during an argument about pyjamas, a court has heard.
Nathan Phillip Wiseman, currently of no-fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from Swansea prison on Tuesday, November 3.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said an argument developed between Wiseman, 45, and his partner of two years at around 7pm on October 30.
“He was calling her lazy because she left her pyjama bottoms in the bathroom.
“The had an argument and he punched her arm causing a small bruise.
“The defendant said he had done it in temper when spoken to by the police.”
Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea to an extremely low-level common assault. The officer saw a red mark on the lady’s arm, when they returned to take a statement 45 minutes later that mark had gone.”
He added that Wiseman suffered from mental health issues, and was without accommodation at present.
Magistrates adjourned the case until November 18 for a report to be completed.
