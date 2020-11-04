A HAIR stylist from Cosheston has created a veil of red poppies to help raise money for the VC Gallery in Pembroke Dock.

Gail Jephcott has collected human hair after each cut from her hair salon, Reba Hair Studio, and each individual poppy is made of that hair.

The hair was spray died and sculpted by hand into individual petals making a total of 89 poppies that form the body of the veil and in total weighing just under 2lbs.

Gail had planned several events throughout the year, but covid-19 meant many had to be cancelled.

Instead, she will be holding a raffle, with prizes donated from artist Martin Impey.

The author of ‘Where the poppies now grow’ has donated a signed book and an original signed sketch along with other items of his work.

The raffle will take place on Wednesday, November 11, and all monies raised will be given to the VC Gallery.

Tickets cost £2 and are available at Reba Hair Studio Dimond Street in Pembroke dock or via their Facebook page.

Gail’s creation along with model was photographed recently on a local farm in homage to the Land Army Girls who served on the farms during WWII.

Barry John, of VC Gallery, said: “Thank you to kind and caring people in the community like Gail that help keep the VC Gallery and its aims alive in Pembrokeshire.”