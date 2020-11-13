A man has denied sexually assaulting a teenager in Milford Haven.
Benjamin Metcalfe, of Whitby Road, Harworth, Nottinghamshire, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 3.
It is alleged that Metcalfe, 24, intentionally touched a female aged 16 or over in a sexual way without her consent in Milford Haven on December 2, 2019.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Metcalfe was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on December 4.
