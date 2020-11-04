A FIREFIGHTER’s tragic death could have been avoided, according to a report into the accident that led to the loss of his life.

Thirty-five-year-old Josh Gardener was taking part in a training exercise at Neyland Marina with his Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service colleagues, in September last year, when a collision between two boats occurred.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said that the boats collided because they were carrying out ‘uncoordinated manoeuvres, at speed, in the same stretch of water’.

It added that neither helmsman realised the risk ‘until it was too late’.

Firefighter Josh Gardener was struck on the head by one of the boats.

The MAIB investigation found that the crash could have been avoided and that no one was in overall charge of the training exercise.

The boats had agreed to travel upstream towards Lawrenny but the report states that it is unclear why one of the boats turned around.

This manoeuvre resulted in the need for one boat to subsequently overtake or pass close to the other boat that was conducting a series of turns, under the supervision of the trainer.

The report also said that neither crew was ‘keeping an effective lookout’.

Mid and West Wales Fire And Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Chris Davies said: “Firstly and most importantly, I would like to acknowledge that Firefighter Josh Gardener was an extremely valued member of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. As his colleagues, we continue to mourn his passing and our thoughts and condolences are once again with Josh’s family at this time.

“The service acknowledges the report published by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and will now consider the conclusions and recommendations contained within the report. However, I would like to note that as a result of our own internal investigations, a number of these recommendations have already been enacted by the service since the tragic events of September 17, 2019.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, while wider investigations by other external bodies continue”.