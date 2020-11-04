AS the 2020 election to decide who will be the next President of the United States of America reaches its nail-biting final stages, a Pembrokeshire ex-pat has given his take from California.

“Although I moved to California in 1986 and I am an American citizen, I still consider myself Welsh through and through, having been born in a prefab in Britannia Estate Pembroke Dock,” said Paul Dunn.

“I still have fond memories of growing up in Pembrokeshire and of attending Pennar Infant School, Pennar Junior School, and eventually Pembroke Comprehensive School.

“I was asked what the last 24 hours were like for me over here in the US.

“Even though I live in ‘liberal’ (for the USA) California, the last four years have been quite a nightmare for myself and most of my American friends as we are scared as to how divided American politics has become.

“It’s not all Donald Trump’s fault but he certainly hasn’t helped the situation with his policies, comments, and his tweets.

“Having said that, everything came to a head during this election process.

“No matter how divided we were before, everything is now much worse.

“I could go on for hours about the lies and propaganda spread by Donald Trump and his cohorts over the last couple of weeks, but the worst has to be how he has tried to completely undermine the integrity of the US voting process.

“Americans always used to be major advocates of democratic processes, and were proud of our own democracy.

“I’m not so sure we can hold our heads high anymore in this regard.

“Living in California I don’t know many ‘Trump supporters’ so I can’t fathom where his votes are coming from, but obviously he does have a large fan base who believe everything (or almost everything) he says.

“This base must be a lot bigger than everyone thought because during this election, Donald Trump has done nothing to try and gain support from a wider section of voters.

“All his communications have been to his core base; most politicians said this was a losing strategy but as the election process moves on you have to think maybe he knew something they didn’t.