THE Welsh Ambulance Service is calling on young people and families to ‘respect and protect’ each other on Bonfire night.

With November 5 falling during the fire-break period, the usual organised bonfires and firework displays will not take place as Welsh Government guidelines currently ban mixing with people from outside your household.

Director of Operations for Welsh Ambulance Service, Lee Brooks said: “Bonfire Night often sees an increased number of calls to all emergency services.

“In areas of communal living such a halls of residence or blocks of flats, the temptation to meet others and celebrate may be strong, but we appeal to everybody not to take part in any activities that pose an increased risk of avoidable injury or viral transmission, and of course only consuming alcohol in moderation.

“This year especially we would ask the public, young people in particular, to help us keep our resources free for the most life-threatening injuries and illnesses by avoiding un-regulated bonfires or firework displays, respecting and protecting themselves, their families and neighbours.”

The Ambulance Service has also warned that as well as the risk of burns injuries, smoke from fires and fireworks can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, and people with asthma are at a higher risk of getting very sick from Coronavirus which highlights the double medical risk at present from meeting with others not in your household to celebrate.

The Operation BANG campaign from ambulance partners in North Wales Police and South Wales Fire Service offers an excellent resource of tips to keep everyone safe this Guy Fawkes night.

Should you require non-urgent medical advice the NHS Wales 111 phone service is available 24/7 and also online at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/.