A terrified woman slept with a knife under her pillow after her controlling boyfriend convinced her she was being stalked.

Rhodri Harries, of Maesywerin, Gwaun Cae Gurwen, Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to using controlling or coercive behaviour when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 4.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Harries, 35, set up two fake profiles, under the names Dean and Ian, and sent his girlfriend hundreds of messages, some of which were sexually explicit.

Harries used the profiles to indicate that the woman was being stalked. The behaviour continued in Pembroke between August 2019 and February 2020, and had a significant effect on his victim

In a statement read to the court, the victim said she had been left feeling anxious and paranoid as a result of Harries’ behaviour.

“I have been terrified to the point where I was sleeping with a knife under my pillow.”

She added that Harries would reassure her that she was safe when he was around, and she was shocked to find he was behind the situation.

“I could not believe that someone I loved and trusted could do this to me. My family was horrified.

“I have never been this person before. I feel I must look over my shoulder all the time.”

The woman installed hundreds of pounds worth of security devices at her home and struggled to trust people following Harries’ behaviour.

She added: “I’m a shell of my former self. I’m in constant fear of danger and have regular night terrors and flashbacks.”

“I have had support and counselling, without it I don’t know how I would have coped.”

Matthew Ridler, defending, said his client had entered a guilty plea on the full facts, and agreed the case should be sent to crown court.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for sentencing and Harries will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on December 4.