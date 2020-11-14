A Pembroke man hit a woman with a mop handle to stop her leaving the house, a court has heard.
Matthew Jones, of Merchants Park, Pembroke, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, November 4, having previously pleaded guilty to assault.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones, 43, started behaving ‘rather bizarrely’ when he and a woman got back to his Neyland flat at 2am on August 15.
“He got a small knife and was threatening to hurt himself and blame her. He said he was going to stab himself and tell the police she had done it.”
There was an argument and the woman attempted to leave, but he pushed her to the floor and hit her with a wooden mop handle.
The woman suffered bruises and grazing to her legs and chest.
Jones stated he wanted to keep her in the house as he was concerned she may harm herself.
Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with a building better relationships programme and an alcohol treatment requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity.
Jones was ordered to pay £590 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.
