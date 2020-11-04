Police and fire services have been called to a fire outside the Haverfordwest Town Council building at Picton Place.
A small box mounted on the side of the building had caught alight and the fire began to spread to nearby bushes.
The building was occupied at the time of the fire, with the cleaner and the town clerk inside.
Both evacuated by the time the fire service arrived at around 6.55pm.
The fire was extinguished at around 7.10pm.
Police are now at the scene.
Update: Police and fire services have now left the scene