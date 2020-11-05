POLICE are hoping to track down Halloween vandals who caused damage to a car in Tenby.
Eggs and flour were thrown at the vehicle, which also had its wing mirrors damaged.
The incident took place between 7.45pm and 8.10pm last Saturday, October 31 while the car was parked on The Maudlins.
Meanwhile, neighbourhood police officers in Pembroke Dock have stepped up their patrols following reports of vandalism where homes and cars were damaged by eggs and stones being thrown. www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18841038.homes-cars-damaged-eggs-stones-thrown-pembroke-pembroke-dock/
Police are asking anybody with any information about the Tenby incident, or or saw suspicious activity at that time, to PC 749 Phill Davies at Tenby police station quoting reference number DPP/0056/31/10/2020/01/C