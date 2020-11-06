THE recycling facility at Commons Road in Pembroke is to be removed after a long period of misuse, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.
The recycling containers are repeatedly contaminated with so much non-recycling material that they need to be treated as residual waste.
It has also become difficult to keep the site in a clean and tidy condition as rubbish is frequently dumped on the ground around the containers.
Following a consultation period between the county council, Pembroke Town Council and local members, it has been decided to remove the facility as soon as practically possible.
The nearest waste and recycling centre is at the Waterloo Industrial Estate in Pembroke Dock: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling-centres/pembroke-dock-waste-and-recycling-centre-waterloo