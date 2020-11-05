PEOPLE in Pembrokeshire will once again be able to visit pubs, cafés and restaurants from Monday, November 9.

Hospitality establishments will be re-opening under a new set of post-firebreak restrictions from the Welsh Government.

The new restrictions are as follows:

• Maximum of four people from any household will be able to socialise on a table. Children aged 11 and under will not be included within this number.

• Larger families from the same household will be allowed on the same table.

• Pre-booking of a table will be compulsory, but walk-ins might be possible if this is controlled at entry.

• Collection of contact details will be required for everyone.

• The same rules will apply inside and outside premises.

• 10pm curfew of alcohol sales will remain.

The Welsh Government will be reviewing the restrictions in two weeks and say they are not ‘encouraging’ people to go to hospitality establishments.

“We ask that people visit these places in as small a group as possible, and for many, this will only be the people they live with,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford in a statement earlier this week.

“But we have listened to those young people and single people who told us how important it is for them to meet some friends and other family members.

“So, the regulations will allow groups of up to four individuals to meet in a regulated setting such as a restaurant, café or pub. But this is subject to strict protections discussed with the hospitality sector, including advance booking, time-limited slots and verified identification. As in all aspects of our lives, maintaining the basics of good hygiene and keeping our distance will be crucial in these settings.

“This is a permission not something we are encouraging people to do. It is the most challenging change from a public health perspective and will be kept under continuous review. “It depends on the actions of the sector and each of us to use this permission responsibly and sparingly.”

County Councillor Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events, said: “This is an opportunity for us to meet others in a safe, controlled environment.

“We know that hospitality providers in Pembrokeshire have already worked incredibly hard to provide safe environments following the original lockdown and will equally adapt to the new restrictions to ensure their premises are as safe as possible. We thank them for that, and we need to support them as we run up to Christmas.

“I want to echo the First Minister’s words, it falls to each of us to maintain the basics of good hygiene, wear face coverings where required and keep our distance when we visit local establishments. They can only do so much – we also have a responsibility to ourselves, family and friends.”

• For more information on the new hospitality restrictions, please view: gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance