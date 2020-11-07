THE Pembroke Country Market craft and food fayre providers will be open again as usual in Pembroke Town Hall from 9am until 1pm on Thursday November 12 and 19.
November 26 will see the first Grand Christmas Market, from 9am- 4pm.
On December 3 and 17, the market is open from 9am until 1pm.
On December 10, the second Grand Christmas Market takes place, from 9am-4pm.
A selection of locally crafted Christmas gifts will be on sale, in addition to a good selection of homemade pastries, cakes and other delicious fayre.
Pembroke Country Market said: “We also cater for special dietary requirements. Please ask a market member.
“We are pleased to take orders for your Christmas food table as soon as possible, which you can collect on the market opening days.
“A deposit on your Christmas order would be greatly appreciated. Please ensure that we have your contact details when placing your order.
“We can take card payment for any orders or goods over £5.
“We continue to respect Covid-19 safety rulings at Pembroke Country Market.”