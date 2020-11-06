PARENT power has saved a soggy social distancing situation at a Pembrokeshire school.

To keep in line with coronavirus rules, Tavernspite School started using the school field and side entrance for children to be collected at the end of the day.

But a change in the weather saw parents having to daily wade through mud to pick up the pupils.

Fortunately, a taskforce of parents has come to the rescue to enable the half-term construction of a new path to keep everyone dry underfoot.

Tim Bransden harnessed the skills of fellow parents Craig Harris and Paul Morris to create the path, with eight tons of clean stone donated by A & C Aggregates and timber edging donated by DP Building Supplies.

Craig used his digger to complete the landscaping and Paul brought his telehandler to help lay the stone chippings, and the new path was ready to use at the start of the first day back at school on November 2.

Headteacher Kevin Phelps said: "It was an amazing team effort.

"I am so grateful to Tim, Paul and Craig. They gave up their time, effort and machinery and got this job done brilliantly. The result is fantastic.

" I think Tim could see my anxiety as parents were slipping and sliding in the mud, and got straight to work to help to sort the issue.

"We are also very grateful to A & C Aggregates and DP Building Supplies for their very kind donations.

"The support we receive as a school is incredible and we are delighted."