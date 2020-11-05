PEMBROKESHIRE MP and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart has today, November 5, praised the announcement that the jobs furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March 2021.

In a statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said of the scheme, set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak : "To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March.

"Employees will receive 80 per cent of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month."

Mr Sunak added: “We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer also told the Commons that “upfront guaranteed funding” for the devolved administrations will increase by £2 billion.

He said: “I also want to reassure the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The furlough scheme was designed and delivered by the Government of the United Kingdom on behalf of all the people of the United Kingdom, wherever they live.

“That has been the case since March, it is the case now and will remain the case until next March.”

Simon Hart said: “We have supported more than half a million livelihoods in Wales so far during the pandemic and the package announced today provides people and businesses with the certainty they need in the months ahead.

“As well as tackling the coronavirus, the UK Government’s priority has been to protect jobs across Wales and the rest of the UK. We will also continue to provide an unprecedented level of financial support for the devolved administration in Wales with an extra £5 billion this year now guaranteed to ensure it can plan its response in the coming months.

“We are tackling the pandemic as one United Kingdom and workers, families and businesses across Wales will continue to have full access to our unprecedented UK-wide financial support.”